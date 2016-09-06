September 6, 2016

“Real-time” is getting real

I’ve been an analyst for 35 years, and debates about “real-time” technology have run through my whole career. Some of those debates are by now pretty much settled. In particular:

A big issue that does remain open is: How fresh does data need to be? My preferred summary answer is: As fresh as is needed to support the best decision-making. I think that formulation starts with several advantages:

Straightforward applications of this principle include:

E-commerce and other internet interaction scenarios can be more complicated, but it seems safe to say:

In meeting freshness requirements, multiple technical challenges can come into play.

Based on all that, what technology investments should you be making, in order to meet “real-time” needs? My answers start:

So yes — I think “real-time” has finally become pretty real.

Categories: Business intelligence, Data warehousing, EAI, EII, ETL, ELT, ETLT, In-memory DBMS, Investment research and trading, Log analysis, MemSQL, NoSQL, Predictive modeling and advanced analytics, Streaming and complex event processing (CEP), Web analytics 
Subscribe to our complete feed!

Comments

3 Responses to ““Real-time” is getting real”

  1. Notes on anomaly management | DBMS 2 : DataBase Management System Services – Cloud Data Architect on October 11th, 2016 1:24 am

    […] Different anomaly management users need very different kinds of UI. Less technical ones may want clear, simple alerts, with a minimum of false positives. Others may use anomaly management as a jumping-off point for investigative analytics and/or human real-time operational control. […]

  2. Rapid analytics | DBMS 2 : DataBase Management System Services on October 21st, 2016 10:17 am

    […] I recently posted that “real-time” is getting real. But there are multiple technology challenges involved, […]

  3. Rapid analytics | DBMS 2 : DataBase Management System Services – Cloud Data Architect on October 22nd, 2016 1:25 am

    […] I recently posted that “real-time” is getting real. But there are multiple technology challenges involved, […]

Leave a Reply




Feed: DBMS (database management system), DW (data warehousing), BI (business intelligence), and analytics technology Subscribe to the Monash Research feed via RSS or email:

Login

Search our blogs and white papers

Monash Research blogs

User consulting

Building a short list? Refining your strategic plan? We can help.

Vendor advisory

We tell vendors what's happening -- and, more important, what they should do about it.

Monash Research highlights

Learn about white papers, webcasts, and blog highlights, by RSS or email.