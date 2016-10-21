October 21, 2016

Rapid analytics

“Real-time” technology excites people, and has for decades. Yet the actual, useful technology to meet “real-time” requirements remains immature, especially in cases which call for rapid human decision-making. Here are some notes on that conundrum.

1. I recently posted that “real-time” is getting real. But there are multiple technology challenges involved, including:

2. In early 2011, I coined the phrase investigative analytics, about which I said three main things:

Generally, that has held up pretty well, although “exploratory” is the more widely used term. But the investigative/operational dichotomy obscures one key fact, which is the central point of this post: There’s a widespread need for very rapid data investigation.

3. This is not just a niche need. There are numerous rapid-investigation use cases in mind, some already mentioned in my recent posts on anomaly management and real-time applications.

4. And then there’s the investment industry, which obviously needs very rapid analysis. When I was a stock analyst, I could be awakened by a phone call and told news that I would need to explain to 1000s of conference call listeners 20 minutes later. This was >30 years ago. The business moves yet faster today.

The investment industry has invested greatly in high-speed supporting technology for decades. That’s how Mike Bloomberg got so rich founding a vertical market tech business. But investment-oriented technology indeed remains a very vertical sector; little of it get more broadly applied.

I think the reason may be that investing is about guesswork, while other use cases call for more definitive answers. In particular:

5. Of course, it’s possible to overstate these requirements. As in all real-time discussions, one needs to think hard about:

But overall, I have little doubt that rapid analytics is a legitimate area for technology advancement and growth.

Categories: Business intelligence, Databricks, Spark and BDAS, In-memory DBMS, Investment research and trading, Log analysis, Streaming and complex event processing (CEP), Text, Web analytics, Zoomdata 
Comments

2 Responses to “Rapid analytics”

  1. Thomas Bernhardt on October 28th, 2016 8:34 am

    Throwing streaming and complex event processing in the same pot makes it seem like complex event processing does not work on batches of data (it does) or cannot be used to analyze historical data (can be).

  2. Curt Monash on October 29th, 2016 10:52 pm

    1. The CEP definitional debates have long seemed to me to be unhelpful. The term has rightly been largely abandoned, in part because of the purist hairsplitting.

    2. Streaming technologies work on batches of data and are used to analyze historical data too. Certainly that’s true of both Spark and Flink.

Leave a Reply




