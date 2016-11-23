November 23, 2016

MongoDB 3.4 and “multimodel” query

“Multimodel” database management is a hot new concept these days, notwithstanding that it’s been around since at least the 1990s. My clients at MongoDB of course had to join the train as well, but they’ve taken a clear and interesting stance:

When I pointed out that it would make sense to call this “multimodel query” — because the storage isn’t “multimodel” at all — they quickly agreed.

To be clear: While there are multiple ways to read data in MongoDB, there’s still only one way to write it. Letting that sink in helps clear up confusion as to what about MongoDB is or isn’t “multimodel”. To spell that out a bit further:

Further, MongoDB query DML statements can be mixed with analytic functions rooted in Spark.

The main ways to query data in MongoDB, to my knowledge, are:

Three years ago, in an overview of layered and multi-DML architectures, I suggested:

MongoDB seems to have bought strongly into that view on the query side — which is, of course, exactly the right way for them to have started.

Categories: Database diversity, Emulation, transparency, portability, MongoDB, MySQL, NoSQL, Open source, RDF and graphs, Structured documents, Text 
Comments

2 Responses to “MongoDB 3.4 and “multimodel” query”

  1. MattK on December 14th, 2016 4:36 pm

    > I neglected to ask why this changed from MongoDB’s adamantly non-SQL approach of 2 1/2 years ago.

    You addressed in the point above that one. Customers want to use BI tool that speak SQL over ODBC (Tableau, etc.) Every JSON store has a unique query language making it difficult for tool vendors to choose or keep up.

  2. MattK on December 14th, 2016 4:38 pm

    > MongoDB has used MySQL as a guide to what SQL coverage they think the market is calling for.

    At one point, the MongoDB BI Connector was a PostgreSQL instance: http://www.bluetreble.com/2015/12/mongodbs-bi-connector-postgres/

    Has this changed with a different approach for SQL support?

