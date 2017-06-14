June 14, 2017

Cloudera Altus

I talked with Cloudera before the recent release of Altus. In simplest terms, Cloudera’s cloud strategy aspires to:

In other words, Cloudera is porting its software to an important new platform.* And this port isn’t complete yet, in that Altus is geared only for certain workloads. Specifically, Altus is focused on “data pipelines”, aka data transformation, aka “data processing”, aka new-age ETL (Extract/Transform/Load). (Other kinds of workload are on the roadmap, including several different styles of Impala use.) So what about that is particularly interesting? Well, let’s drill down.

*Or, if you prefer, improving on early versions of the port.

Since so much of the Hadoop and Spark stacks is open source, competition often isn’t based on core product architecture or features, but rather on factors such as:

Of course, “core” kinds of considerations are present to some extent too, including:

Recently, Cloudera has succeeded at blowing security up into a major competitive consideration. Of course, they’re trying that with Altus as well. Much of the Cloudera Altus story is the usual — rah-rah Cloudera security, Sentry, Kerberos everywhere, etc. But there’s one aspect that I find to be simple yet really interesting:

Thus, there are very few new security risks to running Cloudera Altus, beyond whatever risks are inherent to running any version of Hadoop in the public cloud.

Where things get a bit more complicated is some features for workload analysis.

The information shipped is logs rather than actual query results or raw data. In theory, an attacker who had all those logs could conceivably make inferences about the data itself; but in practice, that doesn’t seem like an important security risk at all.

So is this an odd situation where that strategy works, or could what we might call light-touch managed services turn out to be widespread and important? That’s a good question to address in a separate post.

