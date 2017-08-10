August 10, 2017

Notes on data security

1. In June I wrote about burgeoning interest in data security. I’d now like to add:

We can reconcile these anecdata pretty well if we postulate that:

2. My current impressions of the legal privacy vs. surveillance tradeoffs are basically:

3. Multiple people have told me that security concerns include (data) lineage and (data) governance as well. I’m fairly OK with that conflation.

In other words: If your data transformation pipelines aren’t locked down, then your data isn’t locked down either.

4. But how seriously does that last point need to be taken? For starters, the possibility of erroneous calculations:

Further, it’s not too hard architecturally to have a divide between:

Bottom line: Data transformation security is an accessible must-have in some use cases, but an impractical nice-to-have in others.

