[…] Politics can be overwhelming […]

February 7, 2018

Like many people, I’ve been shocked and saddened by recent political developments. What I’ve done about it includes (but is not limited to):

Vented, ranted and so on. That’s somewhat therapeutic, and also let me engage the other side and try to understand a little better how they think.

Tried to understand what's happening. I probably have had more available time to do that than most people. I also have a variety of relevant experiences to bring to bear.

Neglected my work somewhat while doing all that. This neglect has now stopped. After all, the future is quite uncertain, so we should probably work hard in the present while business is still good.

Written up some of what I've figured out. Of course. That's what I do. But it's only "some", because … well, the entirety of politics is overwhelming.

Tried to find specific, actionable ways to help. Stay tuned for more on that part.

As for those writings:

I just posted a very high-level overview of modern political complexities. Please read it.

I’m working on posts drilling down on various parts of that. Closest to readiness are ones on “Modifying beliefs” (which will include some technology marketing advice) and “The war on truth and democracy” (which will argue that part — and only part — of what’s going on is properly described by the “war” metaphor).

I recently posted that the tech industry is under broad political attack. That’s even more true than I realized. Two recent and indicative developments are: Roger McNamee et al. have started an organization to combat the addictive evils they perceive the tech/internet industry as doing. George Soros — whose organization was once my best-paying investment client — thundered at Davos that the tech/internet industry should and will be brought down by antitrust regulators.

I also posted recently about the chaotic politics of privacy. If anything, the ongoing FBI/FISA firestorm suggests that I understated the matter.

