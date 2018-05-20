May 20, 2018

Some stuff that’s always on my mind

I have a LOT of partially-written blog posts, but am struggling to get any of them finished (obviously). Much of the problem is that they have so many dependencies on each other. Clearly, then, I should consider refactoring my writing plans. 🙂

So let’s start with this. Here, in no particular order, is a list of some things that I’ve said in the past, and which I still think are or should be of interest today. It’s meant to be background for numerous posts I write in the near future, and indeed a few hooks for such posts are included below.

1.  Data(base) management technology is progressing pretty much as I expected.

2. Rightly or wrongly, enterprises are often quite sloppy about analytic accuracy.

3. Outside traditional enterprises, the accuracy problem can be even worse, and the consequences of analytic inaccuracy can be severe. In some cases this is well understood; autonomous vehicle researchers, for example, seem properly attentive to the challenge of not-killing-pedestrians. But in others it’s a mess. For example, I don’t think the “fake news on social media” challenge will be resolved without new technical approaches that, to my knowledge, aren’t yet even being tried.

4. More generally, I’ve long argued that the technology industry would someday have to deal with a variety of public policy and social concerns. That day has come. In anticipation, I wrote at length about privacy/surveillance, and a little about some other areas, including net neutrality, patents, economic development, and public technology spending. Missing subjects include censorship (private and public alike), and perhaps also the efforts to tie data ownership into anti-trust policy.

5. Given all the tech-specific public policy work that’s needed, I’m pulling back from some my broader political efforts. However, I stand by my overview opinions of last February, and I delivered on some of its IOUs in a two-part series on persuasion.

6. The ongoing rise of “edge computing” and the “Internet of Things” fit into the general trend that in 2013 I summarized as appliances, clusters and clouds.

7. I continue to think that a huge fraction of analytics is properly characterized as monitoring. That ties into a number of areas of interest. For example:

8. And finally for now, my core precepts for strategic messaging haven’t changed.

