June 20, 2018

Brittleness, Murphy’s Law, and single-impetus failures

In my initial post on brittleness I suggested that a typical process is:

In many engineering scenarios, a fuller description could be:

So it’s necesseary to understand what is or isn’t likely to go wrong. Unfortunately, that need isn’t always met. 

Murphy’s Law and exaggerated fears

We should always bear in mind Murphy’s Law, which in its simplest form states: Anything that can go wrong, will. But also remember that Murphy’s Law is a joke; and even if it were serious, nothing concise is ever precise.

People who tend to over-believe in Murphy’s Law include but are hardly limited to:

Adversaries

The strongest scenarios for Murphy’s Law should be adversarial ones, in which somebody is actively trying to cause problems. But even there it doesn’t always apply. For example:

Single-impetus failures

Since bad or scary things will happen — Murphy’s Law isn’t entirely wrong — a standard design practice is to avoid single points of failure. Brittleness has a lot to do with which single points of failure have been overlooked; improvement has a lot to do with belatedly cleaning them up. In adversarial scenarios, avoiding single points of failure relates closely to defense in depth.

Some of the nastiest surprises occur when failures have no obvious single point, yet wind up being possible from a single impetus.* This happens when multiple points or moments of failure are somehow correlated, or when they actually cascade. Examples vary widely, including:

IT examples that are relatively big deals include:

*I chose the phrase “single impetus” rather than “single cause” because NOTHING has a truly single cause; things only can happen when all kinds of conditions are satisfied for them to succeed. But there can indeed be an identifiable force, plan or occurrence that sets a chain of events in motion, and that’s what I’m calling the “impetus”.

Comments

2 Responses to “Brittleness, Murphy’s Law, and single-impetus failures”

  1. aaron on June 20th, 2018 4:31 pm

    A useful of looking at this problem is the deep misunderstanding engineers (especially software) have of priorities of consumers. Brittle designs and feature gaps are generally reflections of immature product and missed understanding of need.

    Brittle political or software systems may reflect manipulated requirements definition.

  2. Curt Monash on June 21st, 2018 8:04 am

    I’d add that if there’s a missing feature, product designers usually know that. What they get wrong is how important the lack will be competitively.

